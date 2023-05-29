Chandigarh Education Dept Drafts Country's First Education Policy For Specially Abled Children

The Chandigarh Education Department has introduced a draft policy for specially abled children. The education policy is already prepared by an expert committee. The draft is open for suggestions till June 10. Residents of Chandigarh and experts can download the draft policy from the official website of education department. The department has introduced a nine page policy which works to empower and support differently abled students in their academic journey.

As reported, the final draft will be released within next one or two months. After its introduction, Chandigarh will become first Union Territory Of India to release a specialised education policy for differently abled children. It was on the instructions from the UT administration that Chandigarh Education Department prepared the policy for education for specially abled children in Union Territory.

It is proposed in the policy that more than four thousands specially abled students will benefit from the draft policy introduced. The Chandigarh Education Department has asked all government, aided and private schools to provide information related to children with disabilities enrolled in their schools. Apart from academic journey, the policy includes sports activities, special counseling camps for the parents for Divyang students. The specially abled students will now study in government and private schools along with regular children. A policy for reservation is also introduced whereby every school in the Union Territory of Chandigarh will have to admit specially abled children in their schools.

According to the plan, assessment camps will be introduced for differently-abled children in every four months. The entire expenditure will be borne by the Chandigarh Administration. Further, UT administration, private companies will help disabled children under the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme. A separate syllabus will be prepared in private schools for Divyang children. The Chandigarh education department will select integrated schools for special children in every cluster.

Before implementation of the new education policy for specially abled students, a survey will be conducted in the city to identify disabled children. The Chandigarh Education Department will make assessment and disability certificate in collaboration with Social Welfare Department. Moreover, a special portal will be made for disabled children where all the necessary information related to them will be updated. It is further proposed that a special training will be given to teachers who will impart lessons to Divyang students in the schools. Further, the Education Department has sought complete information from private schools about at least one special teacher and a counselor in school for differently-abled children.