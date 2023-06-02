Chandigarh Police Announces 700 Vacancies For Constables; Know Eligibility, Last Date

The Chandigarh Police started accepting applications for the recruitment of Constable (Executives) on June 1. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their online applications on the official website of the Chandigarh police, chandigarhpolice.gov.in by June 22. The tentative schedule of the recruitment exam will be released on June 23. As per the notice issued, there are 700 vacancies for the post.

Eligibility criteria

Applicants between 18-25 years of age as on May 20, are eligible to sit for the examination. Relaxation will be provided for the upper age limit in case of reserved category candidates. But the 18-25 rule will apply for general category candidates.

Educational Qualifications

A candidate should have a 10+2 qualification certificate or any equivalent qualification degree. Ex-servicemen interested in taking the exam must provide their 10+2 qualification certificate or certificates obtained in the military accepted as being on par with 10+2.

Application Fee

An application fee of Rs 1000 must be deposited by candidates belonging to the unreserved or OBC category. For SC and EWS applicants have to submit a fee of Rs 800. Former servicemen are exempted from paying the fee. Candidates are requested to examine the notification posted on the official website of Chandigarh Police for more information and further queries.

How To Apply

Applicants willing to apply for the post of Constable (Executives) must follow these step-by-step guidelines. Read below to find out.

Your first job is to visit the official Chandigarh police website, which is chandigarhpolice.gov.in

Go to the recruitment button, click on Constable, and finally on Recruitment of Constables (Executive)

Register yourself on the portal by filling in the details and continuing with the application process

Read the form thoroughly and fill in all the required details. Double-check so that you don’t miss out on any blanks. Next, pay the prescribed fee as mentioned and click on the Submit button

Check once again and download the application form. Once it is downloaded, you are advised to take a printout of the form for future references