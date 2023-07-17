Chandigarh Police Extend Date To Apply For 44 Assistant Sub-Inspector Posts

Chandigarh Police have opened a remarkable opportunity for graduates seeking a fulfilling career in the police department. With 44 Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) positions available, this recruitment drive aims to hire deserving candidates who aspire to serve and protect the public. The notification was released on June 15, and the application process began on June 21. The deadline for applications has been extended to July 21. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website at www.chandigarhpolice.gov.in.

By taking on the demanding role of an ASI, you will have the chance to make a positive impact on society while maintaining peace and order in the city. Working alongside dedicated law enforcement personnel, this position will help you develop your character and resilience.

Under the Chandigarh Police Recruitment, the salary range for the ASI position is between Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300, as per the 7th Pay Matrix Level 05. The minimum age limit for candidates is 18 years, while the maximum age varies for different categories: 25 years for general, 28 years for OBC, and 30 years for SC candidates. To be eligible for the position, candidates must hold a graduation degree or its equivalent from a recognized university.

The application fee is Rs 1000 for unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories, and Rs 800 for SC applicants. Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying any fee.