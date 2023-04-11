ChatGPT Solves Only 11 Questions In Both Papers Of JEE Advanced

Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) entry into the world has revolutionised the way things operate daily across the globe. The AI-powered ChatGPT has impressed many with its remarkable abilities, leaving people feeling uncertain about their jobs. Many individuals have been putting ChatGPT to the test at different levels.

While ChatGPT has successfully cleared numerous prestigious and challenging exams, it recently faced a setback. The AI-based language model has been unsuccessful in clearing India’s highly competitive Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced. The JEE exam attracts lakhs of candidates every year, all vying for a chance to secure admission into top-tier institutions such as IITs and NITs.

Despite passing various challenging exams, ChatGPT recently received a negative score in JEE Advanced. According to a report, Professor Ram Gopal Rao, former director of IIT Delhi, stated that JEE is a rigorous quantitative exam that involves complex diagrams and figures, which poses a significant challenge for ChatGPT. It ultimately resulted in its failure to perform well in the exam and could solve only 11 questions in both the papers of JEE Advanced.

45% marks obtained in NEET

In the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), where candidates must answer 180 out of 200 questions, ChatGPT remarkably attempted and answered all 200 questions. However, its performance resulted in a total score of 359 out of 800, which is equivalent to last year’s cut-off marks but translates to only 45%.

Despite the score, ChatGPT exhibited impressive performance in the Biology section, demonstrating greater accuracy in answering those questions.

The performance on CLAT was not good

ChatGPT solved 50.83% of questions correctly in the CLAT UG exam. It scored the highest marks in English and Current Affairs, and it got confused in logical reasoning and quantitative questions. The tool faced difficulty in understanding concept-based questions.

Remarkable performance in CUET UG

It showcased its remarkable capabilities yet again by achieving success in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG Exam). In the Business Studies paper, where only 45 out of 50 questions were required to be solved, it secured an impressive score of 66.4%, correctly answering 36 questions.

