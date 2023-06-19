Chennai: Holiday Declared for Schools After Heavy Rains Lash City and its Suburbs

Heavy overnight rains lashed the city and its suburbs, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools on Monday. International flight operations at the airport were affected as around 10 incoming flights, including from Doha and Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru, subsequently affecting departure as well.

top videos Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More Adipurush Fails Monday Test Miserably With 77 Percent Drop; Kriti Sanon Reacts Amid Growing Backlash Rakhi Sawant's Divorce Party May Be A PR Stunt But Should We Consider Stealing A Page From Her Book? Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

The showers brought relief to people from the sweltering heat that the city and its nearby districts had been witnessing over the past few days. Following the rains, authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, besides Vellore and Ranipet. The weather office forecast more spells of rain for the city and its suburbs on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

Follow us on









