Chennai: Holiday Declared for Schools After Heavy Rains Lash City and its Suburbs

Heavy overnight rains lashed the city and its suburbs, prompting authorities to declare a holiday for schools on Monday

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

PTI

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 09:40 IST

Chennai, India

The showers brought relief to people from the sweltering heat that the city and its nearby districts had been witnessing over the past few days (Representative image)
International flight operations at the airport were affected as around 10 incoming flights, including from Doha and Dubai were diverted to Bengaluru, subsequently affecting departure as well.

    • The showers brought relief to people from the sweltering heat that the city and its nearby districts had been witnessing over the past few days.

    Following the rains, authorities declared a holiday for schools in Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur, besides Vellore and Ranipet. The weather office forecast more spells of rain for the city and its suburbs on Monday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 19, 2023, 09:35 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 09:40 IST
