Chhatisgarh Board 12th Results 2023: Check CGBSE 12th Last Year Pass Percentage

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be announcing the result for class 12 today, May 9. School education minister Premsai Singh Tekam will announce the results at the board office in Raipur at 12 noon. The result once declared will be available at cgbse.nic.in, cg.nic.in, and results.cg.nic.in. Students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to be declared passed in board examinations conducted by CGBSE.

Last year results were declared on May 14, 2022. In class 12, a total of 79.30 per cent of students passed the exams. Girls outperformed boys as 81.15 per cent of girls who appeared for the exams passed while the pass percentage of boys was 77.03 per cent.

In 2021, due to covid-19, students were made to take board exams from home. In CGBSE 12th results, which were held based on assignment, as many as 97 per cent of students passed, however, no merit list was released and toppers were not announced.

The Class 12 or Higher Secondary exams were held from March 1 to March 31. Students who appeared for CGBSE 12th exams 2023 will be able to access their 2023 by entering their roll number and captcha code in the CGBSE 12th result login window.

After the declaration of the 12th result 2023, students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for re-evaluation/rechecking. Chhattisgarh board gives students a chance to apply for rechecking of the answer sheets in a particular subject only.

The students who could not clear the class 12 exams can take the supplementary exams to be held later. The unsuccessful students can apply for scrutiny process on the official website- cgbse.nic.in.

Last year, the Chhattisgarh government decided to offer helicopter rides to students who top class 12 board exams. Addressing the media, CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the move was aimed at inspiring students to do better in their board exams. The trips were sponsored by the state government and offered to all district toppers.

