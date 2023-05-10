Chhattisgarh Board 10th 2023 Declared: 75.05% Students Pass, Rahul Yadav Tops Class 10 Exams

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) class 10 exam 2023 results have been declared by the state education minister in a press conference. The class 10 students have fared well in the board exams this year. The pass rate for class 10 students has been recorded at 75.05% per cent, which is slightly when compared to last year. In 2022, the Chhattisgarh board’s class 10 pass percentage was 74.23 per cent.

A merit list consisting of 48 students was also released at the press conference while announcing the class 10 results. As per the merit list released by CGBSE, Rahul Yadav has topped the exam by securing 593 out of 600 marks. 4 out of the top 5 students in Chhattisgarh Board 10th result are from Jashpur.

CGBSE 10th Toppers List 2023: Top 10 List

Rahul Yadav – 98.83 per cent

Sikandar Yadav – 98.67 per cent

Pinky Yadav – 98.17 per cent

Suraj Painkra – 98.17 per cent

Aditi Bhagat – 98.17 per cent

Riya Haldar ) – 98 per cent

Bhupendra Xess – 98 per cent

Bhumi Warte – 97.67 per cent

Chitrashee Sahu – 97.67 per cent

Aditya Raj Gupta – 97.67 per cent

Students can now check their class 10 results at Chhattisgarh board’s official websites, cgbse.nic.in as well as at result.cg.nic.in.

The Chhattisgarh board exams for class 10 students were administered from March 2 through March 24. Students must obtain at least 33 per cent in each subject and in the aggregate to pass the board exams. According to the grading scheme, those who obtain 100 to 91 per cent will receive an A1 grade, and those who receive 90 to 81 per cent will receive an A2 grade. Those with 80 to 71 per cent will receive B1, and those who score 70 to 61 per cent will receive a B2 grade. Students who score anywhere below 32 per cent will receive an E1 grade.

CGBSE CLASS 10 TOPPERS FROM PAST YEARS

Suman Patel of Mona Modern HS School Raigarh and Sonali Bala of Govt HS School Gondahur Kanker have topped the class 10 exam in 2022 by securing identical scores of 592 out of 600 marks or 98.67 per cent.

The Chhattishgarh board implemented an all-pass policy in 2021, with students earning the minimum amount of marks required to pass. As a result, the merit list and toppers were not published.

