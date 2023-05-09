Chhattisgarh Board 10th Results 2023: How To Check Marks Online, Via SMS, Digilocker

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially announced the date for the release of class 10 results 2023. The state education minister will be announcing the class 10 exam results on May 10 at 12 noon. Students who took the exam can view their results on the board’s official website, cgbse.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Result LIVE

On the result portal, students will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to check their results. The CGBSE Exams for class 10 began on March 2 and ended on March 24.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Results 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Visit one of the official websites of CGBSE— cgbse.nic.in or result.cg.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the “Class 10 result 2023" link on the website’s home page.

Step 3: Enter credentials such as application number and date of birth for verification, along with the captcha code displayed on the screen and click on the submit button.

Step 5: The CGBSE class 10 results 2023 will be shown on the screen.

Step 6: Download a copy of the result and take a printout of it for future records.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Results 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

Students who are unable to access the official websites due to high traffic can simply send an SMS to receive their class 10 results. Students must type the word ‘CG10’ along with their roll number and send an SMS to the number 56263. The Chhattisgarh board class 10 result 2023 will then be sent to the student’s registered mobile number via text message in.

Chhattisgarh Board 10th Results 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website or install the application from Google Play Store

Step 2: If not signed in, click on the sign-in option on the upper left corner of the page, and enter your name as per your Aadhaar card, date of birth and other credentials.

Step 3: Once logged in, students must navigate to the ‘Issued Documents’ section of DigiLocker, where they will find their class 10 results.

Out of approximately 8 lakh students that registered for the CGBSE board exams in 2022, just over 5 lakh students took the 10th exam. The class 10 exams were passed by up to 74.23 per cent of students.

