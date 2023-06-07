Chhattisgarh Forest Dept Invites Applications To Fill 144 Vacancies For Drivers

The Department of Forest and Climate Change in Chhattisgarh has recently released a notification regarding job openings for the position of driver in their department. As per the notification, there are a total of 144 vacancies available. Among these vacancies, 77 positions are specifically designated for heavy vehicle drivers, while the remaining 67 positions are for light vehicle drivers. The registration began on May 22 and prospective candidates have the opportunity to submit their applications until June 11 through the official website of the Chhattisgarh Forest Department.

According to a press release by the Public Relations Department in Nava Raipur, the Forest and Climate Change Department will be conducting direct recruitment for 77 available positions of heavy vehicle drivers, truck drivers and tractor drivers, as well as 67 positions for light vehicle drivers across different offices and forest divisions.

For other details such as eligibility criteria, selection process, age limit and more, candidates are required to carefully read the information below.

Age limit

Candidates must be at least 18 years old and should not exceed 40 years of age as of January 1, 2023. However, there are provisions for age relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories, in accordance with the state government’s regulations. In addition, women candidates have been granted a relaxation of 10 years in the age limit.

Driver recruitment qualification

Candidates must be Class 10-pass from a recognised board.

Applicants need to hold a valid driving licence for both heavy and light vehicles

A minimum of two years of experience in driving heavy or light vehicles is mandatory

Selection process

Candidates for these positions will undergo a selection process that includes a skill test, driving test and walking test.

Salary

The salary for the given positions ranges between Rs 5,200-20,200 per month.

Steps to Apply CG Forest Recruitment 2023

1. Visit the official CG Forest website https://www.cgforest.com

2. Locate the Career/ Advertisement section on the website

3. Find and select the Driver Job Notification and click on it

4. Download and review the CG Forest Driver job notification

5. Verify your eligibility and proceed further

6. Click on the registration/ Application form

7. Provide accurate information and upload the necessary documents