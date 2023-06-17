Chhattisgarh Government Jobs: Apply For 671 Vacancies In North Bastar Kanker Collector Office By June 30

The Collector Office of North Bastar Kanker district in Chhattisgarh has recently issued a job notification inviting applications for a range of positions. This recruitment drive aims to fill 671 vacancies for various posts including stenographer, steno typist, assistant, driver and peon, among others.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have finished their Class 12 are eligible to apply for the positions of steno typist, stenographer and assistant grade 3. Those who have completed Class 8 can apply for the driver position. For all other vacancies, a minimum educational qualification of Class 5 is necessary. Furthermore, candidates interested in the role of assistant grade 3 must hold a one-year diploma in data entry or programming. Alongside, they are expected to have a typing speed of 5,000 keystrokes per hour.

Job Vacancy

Advertisement

The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 9 positions for steno typist, 1 position for stenographer grade 3, 16 positions for assistant grade 3, 6 positions for driver, 11 positions for peon, 10 positions for chowkidar, 3 positions for process surveyor, 2 positions for farrash (servant), and 3 positions for orderly.

Selection Process

The selection process for the positions of peon, chowkidar, process surveyor, farrash, and orderly will involve the preparation of a merit list based on the marks obtained in Class 5. However, for the remaining posts, candidates will be selected through an examination process.

Age Limit

The age limit for the positions including stenographer, steno typist, assistant, vehicle driver and peon ranges between 18 to 35 years.

Salary

Stenographer: Rs 28,700 – 91,300 per month

Steno Typist: Rs 16,500 – 62,000 per month

Assistant: Rs 19,500 – 62,000 per month

Driver: Rs 19,500 – 62,000 per month

Peon: Rs 15,600 – 49,400 per month