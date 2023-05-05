Chhattisgarh Govt To Recruit 12489 School Teachers; Registration Begins Tomorrow

The Chhattisgarh government will recruit 12489 schools teachers in the state. The registration process for the same will begin on May 6, 2023 onwards at he official site of CG VYAPAM at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. The information was shared by Dr. Premsai Singh. Cabinet Minister, Govt. of Chhattisgarh on his official Twitter handle. According the tweet, the Chhattisgarh School Education Department will recruit 12 thousand 489 teachers.

The recruitment exercise will be done for the posts of 6,285 assistant teachers, 5,772 teachers, 432 lecturers. Online application for the same will begin from May 6 and vyapam will take recruitment exam. The registration process will start from May 6 at 10 Am. Candidates can follow this process to apply for the positions.

Advertisement

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official site of CG VYAPAM at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in.

Step 2: Select on teacher recruitment link available on the home page under online applications.

Step 3: Candidate have to register themselves and login to the account. It is advised to the candidates to save the login credentials.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and make payment of application fees.

Step 5: Once done, click on submit button.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board will administer the test. Candidates should visit CG VYAPAM’s official website for further information. Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 results (CGBSE 10th Result 2023) in May/June. However, no official notice has been issued by the Chhattisgarh Board regarding the date and time of releasing the Class 10 results. The students will be able to check the results online by visiting the official website of CGBSE, cgbse.nic.in. To check the Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 exam results, students will have to put their roll numbers in the login window.

Read all the Latest Education News here