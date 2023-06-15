Chhattisgarh Public Service Recruitment: Know The Selection Process And Eligibility Criteria

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has issued a notification, calling for applications to fill 49 vacancies for the position of Civil Judge. This presents a remarkable opportunity for individuals who aspire to pursue a career in the judicial service. The online application process commenced on June 5 and will remain open until June 24. Interested candidates can apply for the position by visiting the official website at https://psc.cg.gov.in/.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria for the position of Civil Judge depend on the education qualification and age limit which are mentioned below.

Advertisement

Educational Qualification

To meet the eligibility criteria for the Chhattisgarh civil judge exam, candidates are required to pursue a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree from a government-recognized law university.

Age Limit

Applicants must meet the minimum age requirement of 21 years and should not exceed the maximum age limit of 35 years. The government norms allow for age relaxations, which will differ based on the category of candidates. Nevertheless, the maximum age limit for any candidate should not exceed 45 years.

Selection Process

Candidates appearing for CGPSC Civil Judge 2023 exam are entitled to be a part of Prelims, Mains, and an Interview Round. The Prelims exam will include 100 multiple-choice questions, while the Mains exam will be a descriptive written test. Applicants will be selected based on their performance in the Mains exam as well as the interview round.

Vacancy

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission released a notification for the recruitment of 49 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge. These positions are for entry-level candidates. The CGPSC vacancies include reserved seats for female candidates as well as seats allocated based on caste categories.

Salary

Advertisement

Candidates who successfully qualify for the CGPSC Recruitment 2023 will receive a salary ranging from INR 77,840 to INR 1,36,520. The designated pay level for this position is J-1.

Application Fees

Residents of Chhattisgarh are exempt from any application fee for the Chhattisgarh Civil Judge Exam. However, candidates from other states are required to pay an application fee of INR 400. Furthermore, candidates are obligated to pay a fee of INR 500 for any corrections made to the application form.

How To Apply

Advertisement

Go to the official website at https://psc.cg.gov.in/

Locate the Civil Judge 2023 link on the homepage

Click on the link to access the registration page. Generate an OTP by filling in the necessary information.

Complete the registration process by filling in the required details.