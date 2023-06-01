CHSE Odisha +2 Science, Commerce Results 2023: Girls Performed Better Than Boys

As many as 78,938 of the 92,950 students have cleared the annual higher secondary or class 12 science examination in Odisha, results of which were announced by school and mass education minister Sudam Marndi here on Wednesday. Students can check their results on the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) at chseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates

In the science stream, out of 93,734 enrolled students, 92,950 students have appeared in the annual Plus-II science examination, of which 78,938 students have cleared the test conducted by the CHSE, Marndi said. Of the 90,679 regular students who have appeared in the science stream, 77,468 have passed out. Similarly, 1470 of the 2437 ex-regular students cleared the test.

The performance of girls is better than that of boys in the annual examination. The pass percentage of boys and girls stood at 84.28 and 85.67 per cent, respectively. While 358 students have secured more than 90 per cent marks, 291 schools have scored 100 per cent results and two schools have zero results. Nayagarh district has recorded the highest 96.41 per cent result while Gajapati district is at the bottom with a pass percentage of 61.55, the Minister said.

Moreover, 39,573 students have secured first division, 24,257 in the second division, and 14,852 got third division in the Class 12 science examination, he said.

The Odisha government has also declared the class 12 commerce result. Marndi said that 24,331 students have enrolled in the commerce stream, of which 24,082 students have appeared in the examination and 19,536 students have passed out. The overall pass percentage in the commerce stream stood at 81.12. In the commerce stream too the girls outshine then the boys. The pass percentage of boys and girls stood at 79.52 per cent & 83.87 per cent, respectively.

In 2022, in the science stream, 76,604 candidates took the examination, with 72106 passing. The pass rate was found to be 94.12 per cent. The percentage of boys that passed the exam was 93.80 per cent with 39,587 students. This figure is less than the number of girls. A total of 32,519 girls passed, with a passing rate of 94.52 per cent. Meanwhile, a total of 23,726 candidates took part in the Odisha board commerce stream examination, with 21,165 passing. The pass rate was 89.20 per cent. A total of 13,211 boys passed, representing an 88.32 per cent pass rate. The percentage of girls who passed was 90.71 per cent or 7,954 students.