CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Likely to be Released by May-End

The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) is preparing to announce the state board Class 12 exam 2023 results soon. According to reports, the council will release the CHSE Odisha Class 12 results by the end of May. The School and Mass Education Minister of Odisha, Samir Ranjan Dash recently stated that the plus 2 evaluation process will complete by May 7. Following that the results for all the streams will be released by the end of May, reports add.

Once it is declared, candidates who appeared for the class 12 science, arts, and commerce stream examination, can check and download their results at chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. Students will also be able to collect the Odisha CHSE Board Class 12 mark sheet from their schools in due course of time.

CHSE conducted the Class 12 exams from March 1 for the science stream and for commerce and arts streams, the exam was held on March 2 across the state at designated exam centres. The Class 12 science and commerce stream exams concluded on April 4 whereas the arts stream papers ended on April 5.

Along with the result declaration, CHSE will be declaring the toppers for 2023. It is to be noted that the CHSE Class 12th mark sheet will include details like the student’s name, date of birth (DoB), subject-wise marks secured, overall marks, qualifying status, and others. Students who fail the exam will get another chance to appear in the supplementary exam. The detailed schedule of the Odisha Class 12th supplementary exam will be announced in August.

Meanwhile, due to the heatwave in Odisha, morning classes began for students of classes 1 to 12 students starting from 7 am to 11.30 am. The schools have also been asked to ensure the provision of drinking water and other facilities required to beat the heat. The School and Mass Education department has also rescheduled the time for disbursement of pensions to beneficiaries of various social security schemes between 7.30 am and 10.30 am.

