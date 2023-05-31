CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: Check Last Year’s Pass Percentage

The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has announced that the Odisha Class 12th board exam result 2023 would be released today at 11 AM. Once the results are released, students will be able to access them on the official website at chseodisha.nic.in. Students can view their science and commerce stream results by entering their roll number and registration number into the result portal.

CHSE Odisha Board Class 12 Result 2023 Live Updates

CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result 2023: Check Last Year’s Pass Percentages

In the science stream, 76,604 candidates took the examination, with 72106 passing in 2022. The pass rate was found to be 94.12 per cent. The percentage of boys that passed the exam was 93.80 per cent with 39,587 students. This figure is less than the number of girls. A total of 32,519 girls passed, with a passing rate of 94.52 per cent.

Last year, a total of 23,726 candidates took part in the Odisha board commerce stream examination, with 21,165 passing. The pass rate was 89.20 per cent. A total of 13,211 boys passed, representing an 88.32 per cent pass rate. The percentage of girls who passed was 90.71 per cent or 7,954 students.

Similarly, last year, out of 2,13,406 students who registered for the Odisha 12th Arts examinations, 1,95,838 appeared and 1,71,288 passed, bringing the pass rate to 82.10 per cent.