CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results LIVE Updates: Declared! Balasore Top-Performing District, 78.88% Qualify

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 17:13 IST
Odisha (Orissa), India
1st Division: 32,782 students
2nd Division: 32,461 students
3rd Division: 116,179 students
The supplementary exams for CHSE Odisha plus two is most likely to be conducted in the month of August this year.
Students who did not pass the annual exams can appear in the supplementary exams to avoid wasting a year. The registration fee for Arts subjects is Rs. 520. The official notification and application process will be available on the board’s website.
The Odisha Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has released the class 12 Board exam results for Arts students. The overall pass percentage this year in the Arts stream is 78.88 per cent. However, it is still better than the years before the pandemic. Last year, 82.10 per cent of students passed the exam….read more
A total of 1,81,869 students passed the Plus 2 Arts examination, while 3,860 cleared the vocational studies exams
Odisha CHSE Result 2023 toppers list will not be released by the Board. The toppers list was not released for Science and Commerce streams as well.
Odisha plus two arts result 2023 announced today will act as a preliminary marksheet. However, the final marksheet will be available from the respective schools later. The Board will announce the dates when students can collect it from schools.
Balasore has emerged as the best-performing district with 84.97 per cent students clearing the exam in the Arts Stream. On the other hand, the district that recorded the lowest pass percentage this year in the Arts stream is Nawarangapur at 70.74 per cent
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has announced the arts stream results for 2023.Students can check their scorecards on the official websites of the council, orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in, and odisha.indiaresults.com/chse/ once they have been released…Read More
The Odisha Board results for the Class 12 Arts Streams reveal that girls performed significantly better than boys this year. The girls’ pass percentage for 2023 in the Arts stream is 85.63 per cent. On the other hand, the boys’ pass percentage is 70.43 per cent
Science stream- 96.12 per cent
Commerce stream- 89.20 per cent
Arts stream- 82.10 per cent
CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results 2023 will be announced via a press conference by the CHSE Chairman, Secretary, and other board officials.
After the Odisha Class 12 Arts result 2023 is announced, students, dissatisfied with their marks, can opt for re-evaluation of their answer sheets. The re-evaluation forms will be available on the official website of the Odisha Board within 4-5 days of the result declaration. The application fee for re-evaluation is Rs 200 per subject.
Based on the previous year’s practice by the Odisha Board, the Council of Higher Secondary Education does not provide the facility for students to check their Odisha CHSE Plus Two final results using their names from the official website.
Once the result is released, students can check the result at the official website – bseodisha.ac.in or bseodisha.nic.in by entering their login details. Login details may consist of roll number, registration number, date of birth, email id, and other such details.
Students have to score a minimum of 33 percent in the Odisha Board class 12 exam to pass it, however, those who fail to secure the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will have the opportunity to appear for the compartment exams. Those who fail compartment exam will have to repeat the year.
The percentage of students who passed in science and commerce streams fell significantly this year. The pass rate for Science dropped from 94.12% in 2022 to 83.93% in 2023, while for Commerce it dropped from 89.10% in 2022 to 81.12% in 2023.
The Arts stream’s total passing rate in 2022 was 82.10 percent. With a pass rate of 87.80%, Khordha district had the best results in the region last year, while Nabarangpur district had the worst.
The Class 12 examinations for the year 2023 were conducted from March 1 to April 5 and an estimated 3 lakh students appeared for them.
|YEAR
|SCIENCE
|COMMERCE
|ARTS
|2022
|94.12%
|89%
|82.10%
|2021
|95.15%
|94.96%
|89.49%
|2020
|70.21%
|74.95%
|67.56%
|2019
|72.83%
|70.26%
|65.89%
Keep your admit card handy as it will have important information like roll number and registration number which will be required to check results on chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.
Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app or visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Select ‘Register for DigiLocker’.
Step 3: Type in a valid phone number. Type the OTP that was issued to your registered mobile number.
Step 4: Set your login ID and password
Step 5: Select the Odisha board and enter your Aadhar number.
Step 6: Once the Odisha board class 12 arts results are displayed, review and save them for future records
Step 1: Firstly, open the SMS application on your mobile device.
Step 2: Compose a new message in the format: ‘Result_OR12_Roll Number’.
Step 3: Send the message to the number 52623.
Step 4: You will receive the CHSE 12th Result 2023 for Arts on your mobile number.
Step 1: Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in
Step 2: Click the link of CHSE Class 12 Arts results on the homepage.
Step 3: Fill in your details such as registration number, roll number, and date of birth, and click on submit.
Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Save and download the result for future use.
|MARKS
|GRADE
|91-100 Marks
|A1
|81-90 Marks
|A2
|71-80 Marks
|B1
|61-70 Marks
|B2
|51-60 Marks
|C1
|41-50 Marks
|C2
|31-40 Marks
|D
|21-30 Marks
|E1
CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results LIVE Updates: The HSC or +2 exam results for the Arts stream have been announced by the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha. The Class 12 Arts results recorded an overall pass percentage of 78.88 per cent this year. Candidates’ roll numbers and registration numbers are required in order to view the Odisha CHSE arts results.
Students can now check their scorecards on the official websites of the council- orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. Students should keep their admit cards handy to check their marks. Candidates need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall to pass the exam.
Other than the official websites of CHSE Odisha, the online mark sheets will also be available on DigiLocker, SANDES, and Umang app. Students must note that the online results will act as a provisional marksheet. The hard copy will be released by the board at a later date, which will act as the final one. Students will have to collect the same from their schools.
The board has already released the science and commerce result. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha announced the class 12 science and commerce stream examinations 2023 results on May 31. Students from the science stream have recorded an overall pass percentage of 84.93 per cent while the commerce stream pass percentage is at 81.12 per cent.
Last year too, the board announced the arts stream result separately. In 2022, out of 2,13,406 students who registered for the Odisha 12th Arts exams, as many as 1,95,838 appeared and 1,71,288 managed to pass. The pass percentage stood at 82.10 per cent. In 2021 as many as 89.49 per cent of students who took exams in the arts stream had passed. The Odisha board did not conduct the 12th exams that year for any of the streams keeping in mind the safety of the students due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020 and 2019, the pass percentage was lower compared to 2021. A total of 67.56 per cent of students passed CHSE Odisha +2 in the arts stream in 2020 while only 65.89 per cent of students who took the exam, cleared it in 2019.