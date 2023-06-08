CHSE Odisha +2 Arts Results LIVE Updates: Declared! Balasore Top-Performing District, 78.88% Qualify

Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app or visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Select ‘Register for DigiLocker’.

Step 3: Type in a valid phone number. Type the OTP that was issued to your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Set your login ID and password

Step 5: Select the Odisha board and enter your Aadhar number.

Step 6: Once the Odisha board class 12 arts results are displayed, review and save them for future records