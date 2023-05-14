CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10th And 12th Result Declared At cisce.org

Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
Last Updated: May 14, 2023, 16:34 IST
New Delhi, India
Class 10 ICSE exams saw the Western region record the highest passing percentage this year.
Region-Wise Pass Percentage :
In the Class 12 ISC exam, the Southern regions of India has yet again recorded the highest pass percentage, 99.20%, followed by the Western region, which has a pass percentage of 98.34%.
Region-Wise Pass Percentage :
This year, Nine students tided at the first rank with 99.8 per cent in the ICSE class 10 exam. Here is a list of these students:
– Rushil Kumar
– Annanya Karthik
– Shreya Upadhyay
– Advay Sardesai
– Yash Manish Bhasein
– Tanay Sushil Shah
– Hiya Sanghavi
– Avishi Singh
– Sambit Mukhopadhyay
If students are dissatisfied with their ICSE result 2023, they can get their answer booklets re-evaluated. Follow the given steps to apply for re-evaluation:
1. Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org 10th result 2023.
2. Click on ‘Services’ at the top of the website.
3. Click on ‘Click here for Apply Recheck’.
4. A new window will open. Students need to read all the instructions carefully and select the register option.
5. A new page will open, where students must log in using their email address and password.
6. Enter the necessary details in the given fields and apply for rechecking.
Compared to boys, who passed the ICSE class 10 exam with a pass percentage of 98.71 percent, girls had a better pass percentage of 99.21 percent.
Similarly, the pass percentage of girls was higher than boys as 98.01per cent of girls and 95.96 per cent of girls managed to pass the ISC class 12 exam.
This year, 98.94% of students who took the ICSE class 10 exams successfully cleared the exam.
The overall pass rate for ISC Class 12 students is 96.93%, which is a decrease from last years results.
Students who did not pass the CISCE ISC or ICSE scores will be given another shot at passing the exam.They will be allowed take the 2024 final year examinations with the students from that year under the repeater category, but if they fail that year as well, there will be no more opportunities.
If students are unable access their results at the official website of CISCE due to heavy traffic, they can also check their results with Digilocker app and website
Step 1: Download the Digilocker app or open the website digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Register for this Digilocker app.
Step 3: Sign in to the application when the results are out.
Step 4: Find and select the ISC or ICSE Result option.
Step 5: Next, click the link for ISC / ICSE Result 2023.
Step 6: Type in your Aadhaar card number and press the submit option.
Step 7: A screen display of the scorecard will appear.
Students can expect CISCE to announce ISC and ICSE overall pass percentage anytime soon now.
The Council offers facilities for candidates to apply for rechecking of their answer scripts directly through the Council’s website, cisce.org. There will be a rechecking fee of Rs 1000 each paper.
Schools can view their respective results by going in to the council’s career portal and logging in with the school principal’s login ID and password.
If students feel dissatisfied with their ICSE, ISC 2023 results, they can request for a rechecking of their answer scripts. The facility will open today at 3 PM and will be open through May 21 on CISCE’s official website.
— cisce.org
— indiaresult.com
— examresult.net
— digilocker.gov.in
— Umang App
If a student fails to meet the minimal score in any one subject, they will be required to take compartment exams. To be eligible for these tests, students must have cleared the ISC/ICSE English or two additional subjects. This provision permits students to retake the failed subject and pass their examinations without repeating the whole academic year.
Step 1: Go to CISCE’s official results portal: results.cisce.org.
Step 2: Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha as shown on the screen.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Show Result’ button to view the CISCE board ICSE/ ISC results 2023.
Step 4: Alternatively, choose the ‘Print Result’ option to obtain a printed copy of the online ISC or ICSE result.
The CISCE results for students of both ICSE and ISC have been declared. Students can check their marks at cisce.org.
Follow the steps given below to access the Class 10 and Class 12 results as SMS:
Step 1: Open your mobile SMS app and type ISC or ICSE.
Step 2: Send the message to 09248082883.
Step 3: The student will receive their ICSE/ ISC Class 10 and 12 results as a text message.
Students must enter their unique ID, index number, and captcha to log in to their account as specified on their admit card in order to view their individual score cards for ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12.
Step 1: Open your mobile SMS app and type ISC or ICSE.
Step 2: Send the message to 09248082883.
Step 3: The student will receive their ICSE/ ISC Class 10 and 12 results as a text message.
With just 30 minutes to go for the CISCE to announce their ISC and ICSE results, students need to keep their admit card ready to check their results. In case of heavy traffic on the official website, students can also visit the websites given below to check their results :
— cisce.org
— indiaresult.com
— examresult.net
— digilocker.gov.in
— Umang App
After downloading the results, students need to ensure their details on the online marksheet are correct and error-free. Basic information to check in the marksheet include: Name and personal details, School, exam centre names, Pass / fail status and Percentage calculation, Marks total.
The ICSE 10th exams were held from February 27 to March 29 2023.
The ISC Class 12th exams were conducted between February 13 and March 31, 2023.
Step 1: Go to CISCE’s official results portal: results.cisce.org.
Step 2: Enter the Course Code, Candidate UID, Index number, and Captcha as shown on the screen.
Step 3: Click on the ‘Show Result’ button to view the CISCE board ICSE/ ISC results 2023.
Step 4: Alternatively, choose the ‘Print Result’ option to obtain a printed copy of the online ISC or ICSE result.
The academic year was split into two terms by CISCE last year, with each covering 50% of the 2022 curriculum. Term 1, Term 2, and Practical grades were included in the final grade for classes 10 and 12. However, the two-term model was only a temporary solution, and CISCE quickly switched back to its previous exam schedule from this year. In order to lessen the load on students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the council also rationalised the syllabi.
With a pass rate of 99.81 per cent (9,147 students), the South region was found to be the best-performing region in 2022 for the class 12 ISC results. Only 17 students failed the examinations. The Foreign region came in second with a pass rate of 99.64 per cent, followed by the North with a score of 99.43 per cent. With an overall pass rate of 99.58 per cent, the West region outperformed the East, which stood last with 99.18 per cent.
The Council offers facilities for candidates to apply for rechecking of their answer scripts directly through the Council’s website, www.cisce.org. There will be a rechecking fee of Rs 1000 each paper.
To pass the ICSE Class 10 Exams, students must achieve a minimum grade of D+ in each subject and at least 33 per cent of the overall grade. A student must receive at least 35 per cent in each subject to pass the ISC Class 12 examination.
Students who achieve a score of over 90 per cent are regarded as excellent, while those who achieve a score of more than 80 per cent are regarded as very good. Any student with a grade of less than 60% falls into the average category according to the grading scale.
According to CISCE’s official website, the ICSE and ISC results will be out today, May 14, at 3 PM. Students will be able to download their marksheets from cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
The board will publish the list of top-performing students shortly after the CISCE ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 results are announced.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. Students can now access their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 results 2023 on the official website by providing their course code, index number, and candidate UID, along with the captcha code. The results will be published on both cisce.org and results.cisce.org.
In addition to the official websites, students can also obtain their ISC and ICSE 2023 results via SMS and Digilocker. After the announcement of the Class 10 and Class 12 results, students have the option to retrieve their mark sheets from either Digilocker or their respective schools. The statement of marks and pass certificate will be digitally signed and accessible on the DigiLocker app within two days of the CISCE results being published.
If candidates are not satisfied with their results, they can request a re-evaluation of their answer scripts online. To apply, candidates must visit the CISCE official website and fill out the online application form for the subject(s) they want to be re-evaluated. According to the council, the fee for re-evaluation is Rs. 1,000 per paper. The re-evaluation results will be declared online on the CISCE official website.
Candidates who have not passed ISC and ICSE exams 2023 will have the opportunity to pass the exam by taking the compartment exam, but they will only be eligible to apply for one subject. The online application process for the compartmental exam is expected to begin in June this year, and the exams are tentatively scheduled to be held in July.
In last year’s ICSE board exams, there were a total of 2,31,063 students who appeared for the exam, and the pass rate was an impressive 99.97 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was slightly higher at 99.98 per cent, while for boys, it was 99.97 per cent. The first rank was shared by four students, with three girls and one boy, who scored 99.80 per cent.
In 2022, CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent in ISC exams for class 12. In terms of gender, girls had a higher pass percentage of 99.52 per cent, compared to boys who achieved a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent. The first position was secured by 18 students who scored an impressive 99.78 per cent.