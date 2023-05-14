CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10th And 12th Result Declared At cisce.org

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the results for class 10 and 12 board exams 2023. Students can now access their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 results 2023 on the official website by providing their course code, index number, and candidate UID, along with the captcha code. The results will be published on both cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

In addition to the official websites, students can also obtain their ISC and ICSE 2023 results via SMS and Digilocker. After the announcement of the Class 10 and Class 12 results, students have the option to retrieve their mark sheets from either Digilocker or their respective schools. The statement of marks and pass certificate will be digitally signed and accessible on the DigiLocker app within two days of the CISCE results being published.

If candidates are not satisfied with their results, they can request a re-evaluation of their answer scripts online. To apply, candidates must visit the CISCE official website and fill out the online application form for the subject(s) they want to be re-evaluated. According to the council, the fee for re-evaluation is Rs. 1,000 per paper. The re-evaluation results will be declared online on the CISCE official website.

Candidates who have not passed ISC and ICSE exams 2023 will have the opportunity to pass the exam by taking the compartment exam, but they will only be eligible to apply for one subject. The online application process for the compartmental exam is expected to begin in June this year, and the exams are tentatively scheduled to be held in July.

In last year’s ICSE board exams, there were a total of 2,31,063 students who appeared for the exam, and the pass rate was an impressive 99.97 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was slightly higher at 99.98 per cent, while for boys, it was 99.97 per cent. The first rank was shared by four students, with three girls and one boy, who scored 99.80 per cent.

In 2022, CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent in ISC exams for class 12. In terms of gender, girls had a higher pass percentage of 99.52 per cent, compared to boys who achieved a pass percentage of 99.26 per cent. The first position was secured by 18 students who scored an impressive 99.78 per cent.