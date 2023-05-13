CISCE ICSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Results Update, Where and How to Check

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 18:18 IST
New Delhi, India
CISCE ICSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the class 10 and 12 board results 2023 soon. As per reports, it is expected to be out today. Once declared, students can check their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 results 2023 online on the official website by entering their course code, index number, and candidate UID along with the captcha code. Read More
To pass the CISCE Class 10 Exams, students need to score a minimum of D+ grade in each subject and score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Students who score more than 90 per cent are deemed excellent, while those who score more than 80 per cent are categorised very good. The grading system categorises any student with a grade of less than 60 per cent in the average category.
Soon after the CISCE ICSE or Class 10 results are declared, the board will release the toppers list.
To check the results, students would need to key in their unique ID, index number, and captcha to log in to their account as mentioned on the admit cards to check their individual score cards.
The CISCE ICSE or Class 10 exams were held from February 27 to March 29.
After downloading the results, students need to ensure their online marksheet is correct and error-free. Basic things to check include –
— Name and personal details
— School, exam centre names
— Pass / fail status
— Percentage calculation, Marks total
Step 1: Log into UMANG App with your registered mobile number
Step 2: Now, click on ‘all services’
Step 3: Then, select the option of CISCE from the menu
Step 4: Click on the Class 10 / 12 to check marks for the specific class results to be displayed
Step 5: Enter your roll number and other required credentials and result will display
CISCE Results 2023 will be declared soon. However, no official notice has been released by CISCE for the ICSE Board Results 2023. Once out, it will be available at cisce.org.
Four students including three girls and one boy student jointly secured the first rank in the ICSE result 2022. All these students obtained 99.80% marks, each.
Rank 1: Hargun Kaur Matharu from St Mary’s School in Pune
Rank 1: Anika Gupta from Sheiling House School in Kanpur
Rank 1: Kanishka Mittal from City Montessori school, Kanpur Road, Lucknow
Rank 1: Pushkar Tripathi from Jesus and Mary School and college Balrampur
— cisce.org
— indiaresult.com
— examresult.net
— digilocker.gov.in
— Umang App
Step 1. Open a new message dialog box on your mobile
Step 2. Type ICSE followed by your ID. For example, ICSE 1234567 (Seven Digit ID)
Step 3. Send the SMS to 0924808288
Step 4. You will receive an SMS displaying your result
2022- July 17
2021- July 24
2020- July 10
2019- May 7
2018- May 14
The ICSE 10th exams were held from February 27 to March 29, 2023, while the exams for ISC Class 12th were conducted between February 13 and March 31, 2023.
CISCE Results 2023 will be declared soon. A fake notice has been circulating claiming that the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Results will be declared today, May 13, 2023 at 3 PM. However, students are advised to note that no official notice has been released by CISCE for the ICSE Board Results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Log-in using credentials
Step 4: Result will appear, download
Result Date: Likely today, an official announcement yet to be done
Official Website: cisce.org
Documents needed: Admit card
Passing Marks: 33%
|YEAR
|CBSE 10TH
|ICSE
|2022
|93.12%
|-
|2021
|99.04%
|100%
|2020
|91.46%
|99.34%
|2019
|91.1%
|98.54%
|2018
|86.7%
|98.51%
At 93.12%, the overall percentage of students who cleared the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 exams, results for which were declared on Friday, dipped by 1.28% points compared to last year’s 94.40%. This year, the overall pass percentage in Class 12 results is 87.33%, which betters the pass percentage of 83.40% of 2019, the pre-Covid year. In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 92.71%.
Results will be available online. Students can refer to official websites and apps to check marks –
The result will be declared online and no hard copy will be mailed to students. The printout of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet for students. The official mark sheet will be released by the board at a later stage. The provisional markseet will be valid to help students get admissions, however, they will have to provide the final marksheet later.
Students need at least 33 per cent marks to pass.
Once declared, students can check their ISC class 12 and ICSE class 10 results 2023 online on the official website by entering their course code, index number, and candidate UID along with the captcha code. The results will be made available at cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.
Students can download their results via the careers portal of CISCE. Schools can log in to the CAREERS portal by using the principal’s log-in id and password –
Step 1: Log in to the CAREERS portal
Step 2: On the menu bar, click on ICSE
Step 3: Click on ‘Reports’
Step 4: Click on ‘Comparison Tables’ to view/ print results
In 2022, the South region emerged as the top-performing region with a pass percentage of 99.81 per cent (9,147 students) — a total of 17 students did not pass the exams. South was followed by the Foreign region which recorded a pass percentage of 99.64 per cent, and then North at 99.43 per cent. West region secured an overall pass percentage of 99.58 per cent and was followed by the East with 99.18 per cent.
Apart from the official website, students can also check their results through SMS option. For receiving the ICSE, ISC exam results, the students need to send their seven digit roll code to 09248082883.
Apart from the official websites, students can also get their ISC and ICSE 2023 results via SMS and Digilocker. To pass the CISCE Class 10 Exams, students need to score a minimum of D+ grade in each subject and score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Students who score more than 90 per cent are deemed excellent, while those who score more than 80 per cent are categorised as very good. The grading system categorises any student with a grade of less than 60 per cent in the average category.
Candidates who have not been able to secure the minimum pass marks in ISC and ICSE examination 2023 will get an opportunity to pass the test by taking the compartment exam. Candidates will be eligible to apply and appear for only one subject in the compartment exam.
Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results can also opt for a re-evaluation of their answer scripts, which can be done online. To apply for re-evaluation, candidates need to visit the official website of CISCE and fill out the online application form for the subject(s) they wish to get re-evaluated. The fee for re-evaluation is Rs. 1,000 per paper as noted by the council. The re-evaluation results will also be declared online on the official website of CISCE. The online application process for the compartmental exam will be made available in June this year, and the papers are tentatively scheduled to be held in July.