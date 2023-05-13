CISCE ICSE Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Class 10, 12 Results Update, Where and How to Check

The results will be made available at cisce.org, and results.cisce.org.

Apart from the official websites, students can also get their ISC and ICSE 2023 results via SMS and Digilocker. To pass the CISCE Class 10 Exams, students need to score a minimum of D+ grade in each subject and score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. Students who score more than 90 per cent are deemed excellent, while those who score more than 80 per cent are categorised as very good. The grading system categorises any student with a grade of less than 60 per cent in the average category.

Candidates who have not been able to secure the minimum pass marks in ISC and ICSE examination 2023 will get an opportunity to pass the test by taking the compartment exam. Candidates will be eligible to apply and appear for only one subject in the compartment exam.

Candidates who are dissatisfied with their results can also opt for a re-evaluation of their answer scripts, which can be done online. To apply for re-evaluation, candidates need to visit the official website of CISCE and fill out the online application form for the subject(s) they wish to get re-evaluated. The fee for re-evaluation is Rs. 1,000 per paper as noted by the council. The re-evaluation results will also be declared online on the official website of CISCE. The online application process for the compartmental exam will be made available in June this year, and the papers are tentatively scheduled to be held in July.