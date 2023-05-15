CISCE Class 12 All India Topper Riya Aggarwal Receives Offer From Five UK Universities

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) released the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Result 2023 on May 14. The board recorded a pass percentage of 98.94 in Class 10 whereas in Class 12, the success rate was marginally lower at 96.93 per cent. This year, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 99.21 per cent.

Nine students shared the top rank with 99.80 per cent marks in Class 10. The ICSE toppers for 2023 are— Shreya Upadhyay, Tanay Sushil Shah, Annanya Karthik, Hiya Sanghavi, Yash Manish Bhasein, Sambit Mukhopadhyay Avishi Singh, Rushil Kumar, and Advay Sardesai.

On the other hand, five students shared the first rank in Class 12 with 99.75 per cent. The Class 12 exams were topped by Riya Aggarwal, Mohammed Aryaan Tariq, Subham Kumar Agarwal Ipshita Bhattacharya, and Manya Gupta.

Other than topping the Class 12 exams, Riya Aggarwal from Guwahati has grabbed headlines for another remarkable feat. Riya, who is a student from Sanskriti -The Gurukul, Assam, topped ISC exams with 99.75 per cent. She has already received admission offers from five reputed United Kingdom universities. This includes offers from University College London, the London School of Economics and the University of Manchester.

“I imagined none of this before the ISC result screen was in front of me. I used to study only when I felt like it, but when I did my entire focus would be on what I was studying. Usually, I would study for three to four hours a day," Aggarwal told media. She took up Humanities in Class 12 as she wanted to explore her creative side.

During her free time, she took part in debates and competitions at school. Riya is also the force behind an organisation named – ‘Girlup Art Story’ - which is a United Nations (UN) movement that supports girls’ rights and women’s empowerment.

With clarity about what she wants in the future, Riya has already identified the course she intends to pursue. “I feel I’ll be studying B.Sc Politics and Economics at the London School of Economics as it has been a dream career for me," she said.