CISCE Hosts School Leadership Training Programme In Kolkata

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is collaborating with the National Institute of Education International (NIEi), Singapore to host the “School Leadership Training Programme" in Kolkata starting today. This initiative strives to provide principals, headmasters, and headmistresses with the instructional expertise that they require in order to manage their schools with productiveness and vision.

The training event, which is slated to run from July 24 to July 28, at the CISCE East Zone Office in Kolkata, will provide a forum for participating school leaders and educational professionals from NIE International to have meaningful conversations about a variety of educational topics. With a focus on comprehending the implications of the NEP 2020, the event will share global and developing trends in education and their influence on curricula and school systems.

CISCE underlines its proactive attitude to advancing educational excellence and adopting important educational changes specified in the NEP 2020 by conducting both the “School Leadership Training Programme" and the Master Trainers’ Programme for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy(FLN). These programmes empower educational leaders, improve teaching abilities, and greatly progress the Indian educational system, all thanks to CISCE. The Master Trainers’ Programme for Foundational Literacy and Numeracy had previously been hosted at CISCE in May of this year.