CISCE ICSE, ISC Result 2023: Rechecking Of Answer Sheets Begin, How To Apply

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) declared the results for the Class 10 ICSE and Class 12 ISC examinations on May 14. Students who appeared for the CISCE examinations in 2023 will be able to view their results by visiting the official website of the CISCE- cisce.org.

This year, 98.94 per cent of students passed their ICSE class 10th examinations, while 96.93 per cent passed their ISC class 12th exams. The ISC class 12th examinations were taken in 2023 by a total of 98,505 applicants, and 96.93 per cent of them passed the exams. In the ISC results, girls recorded a higher pass percentage of 98.01 per cent when compared to boys who had an overall pass percentage of 95.96 per cent.

Students who are discontented with their results or are unable to pass the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board examinations can request revaluation or compartment tests for the academic session 2023 by enrolling on the official portals cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

The official notification issued by CISCE states that student candidates may request a review of their results by utilising the request for rechecking option provided on the official website, cisce.org. Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 1,000 for each subject in order to submit an application for rechecking of their answer scripts. The rechecking for both ICSE and ISC will take place from May 14 to May 21.

ICSE, ISC Result 2023: How to apply for Rechecking

To apply for re-evaluation of their ICSE or ISC 2023 results, follow the steps below:

1. Go to the CISCE official website at cisce.org 10th result 2023.

2. Navigate to the ‘Services’ tab at the top of the page.

3. Select ‘Click here for Apply Recheck’ from the drop-down menu.

4. A new window will be launched. Students must carefully read all instructions before selecting the register option.

5. A new page will appear, requiring students to verify their email address and password.

6. Fill in the required information in the provided fields, make payment of fees and submit the application for rechecking of ICSE and ISC answer booklets.