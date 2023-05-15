CISCE Result 2023: ICSE, ISC Supplementary Exams Likely In July, Schedule To Be Released Soon

The results for the ICSE class 10 and ISC class 12 2023 examinations 2023 were announced by the Council of Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on May 14. Students performed exceptionally well, with an overall pass percentage of 98.94 per cent of students passing their ICSE class 10th exams and 96.93 per cent passing their ISC class 12th exams.

Also Read: CISCE Result 2023: Overall Pass Percentage of ISC Stands At 96.93% , ICSE At 98.94%

Students who failed to meet the minimum score in any one subject must take the supplementary exams. To be eligible for these supplementary examinations, students must have passed the ISC/ICSE English or two other subjects. Students can use this option to retake a failed subject and pass their examinations without having to redo the entire academic year.

Advertisement

The CISCE supplementary examination is likely to be held in the month of July and the council will shortly provide the complete timetable for the same.

ICSE, ISC Supplementary Exam: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the CISCE board’s official website, cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: Look for ISC/ ICSE supplementary application form links on the webpage.

Step 3: Register yourself for the supplementary exam by providing the necessary login information.

Step 4: Complete the class 10 or class 12 supplementary exam application form 2023 with all of the required information.

Step 5: Upload all of the required documents in the format specified, and then pay the application cost.

Advertisement

Step 6: Double-check the complete your supplementary application form before clicking the submit button.

Step 7: Download the supplementary application form 2023 and print a copy for future records.

Students who are disappointed with their results or have been unable to pass the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th board examinations can either request a rechecking of their answer sheets or take the supplementary exam.

Those who did not pass the CISCE ISC or ICSE exams will be offered another opportunity to succeed. They will be permitted to sit for the 2024 final year examinations with students from the academic year 2023-2024 within the repeater category, but if they fail in that attempt, they will be given no more opportunities.