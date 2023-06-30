CISCE Supplementary Exams 2023: ICSE, ISC Date Sheet Released on cisce.org

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released ICSE, ISC supplementary exam 2023 timetable. The class 10, and 12 date sheet has been released for the compartment exam. Candidates who will be appearing in the supplementary examination can check and download their results on the official website of CISCE- cisce.org.

As per the schedule, ICSE or class 10 compartment and improvement examination will be conducted between July 12 and July 19, 2023. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 11 am and 1 pm. However, students will get 15 minutes time for reading the question paper. On the other hand, ISC or class 12 compartment and improvement examinations will be conducted on July 12 and July 13, 2023. The examination will be conducted between 2 pm and 5 pm. Similar to class 10 exams, 15 minutes of extra time will be given for reading the question paper.

ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2023 Timetable: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of CISCE- cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ICSE, ISC Compartment Exam 2023 Timetable links

Step 3: A new PDF file will open where dates will be mentioned

Step 4: Go through the dates and download the PDF

Step: Take its printout for future reference

Candidates should note that it is mandatory to carry a printout of the admit card to the exam hall. In case any student fails to carry the admit card, they will not be allowed to appear in the exams.