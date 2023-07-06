Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Civic School's Protection Wall Collapses In Thane City, No Injuries Reported

The protection wall of the school building collapsed and the remaining portion of the wall is in a precarious state, a civic official said

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 13:24 IST

Maharashtra, India

The incident took place around 1.15 pm at a civic school in Kalwa area(Representative Image)
The protection wall of a civic school collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Tuesday and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 1.15 pm at a civic school in Kalwa area, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the TMC Yasin Tadvi said.

    • The protection wall of the school building collapsed and the remaining portion of the wall is in a precarious state, he said.

    Local firemen and the RDMC team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris and cordoned off the area, the official said, adding that no children were around at the time of the collapse.

    This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI

    first published: July 06, 2023, 13:24 IST
    last updated: July 06, 2023, 13:24 IST
