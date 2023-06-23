CLAT 2023: Grievance Filing Against Admission Counselling Begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities has introduced a dedicated grievance redressal committee for the third, fourth, and fifth rounds of the CLAT 2023 admissions counselling. Candidates now have the opportunity to address any concerns or grievances related to the CLAT admission counselling process.

To file their grievances, candidates are required to visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The third round of CLAT counselling occurred from May 25 to May 30, followed by the fourth round held between June 5 and June 10, and concluding with the fifth round conducted from June 15 to June 20.

“Grievances against the Admissions Counselling Process may be raised ONLY by candidates who have completed the registration process and paid the Counselling Registration Fee for the CLAT 2023 Admissions Counselling Process conducted by the Consortium," reads the official notice.

CLAT 2023: Grievance Filing Against Admission Counselling: How to Apply

Step 1: Access your CLAT account and log in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Submit Grievance’ button.

Step 3: Clearly specify the nature of your grievance.

Step 4: Provide a description of your grievance within a maximum limit of 1,000 characters.

Step 5: Upload any supporting documents relevant to your grievance.

Step 6: Finally, click the Submit button to complete the process.

It is important to note that grievances can be filed starting from 2 pm on Thursday, June 22 until 2 pm on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Any grievances submitted after this timeframe will not be considered. Additionally, the grievances received via email, support tickets on the website, or phone calls will not be taken into consideration.