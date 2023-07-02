CLAT 2024 Application For UG, PG Admissions Begin At consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Steps To Apply

The Consortium of National Law Universities has officially begun accepting applications for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024. The CLAT 2024 will be held on December 3, from 2 PM to 4 PM and the application form must be submitted by November 3. Interested applicants may submit applications for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes via the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

For general, OBC, PWD, NRI, PIO, and OCI applicants, the application fee has been set at Rs 4,000. The application fee for candidates in the SC/ST/BPL categories is Rs. 3,500. Candidates must provide relevant documents, including a recent passport-sized photograph with a plain backdrop, their signature, a category certificate if applying under the SC/ST/OBC category, and a pertinent certificate issued by a competent body if applying under the PWD or BPL categories.

CLAT 2024 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to consortiumofnlus.ac.in to access the CLAT’s official website.

Step 2: On the upper right corner, select the CLAT 2024 tab.

Step 3: After that, select the “new registration" option and provide your mobile number.

Step 4: Create a password and re-enter it on the candidate login portal.

Step 5: Fill out the application form by providing your personal and academic credentials.

Step 6: After reviewing the CLAT 2024 application form, upload the necessary documents as required.

Step 7: Download the CLAT 2024 application form confirmation page and take a printout of it for future records.