CLAT 2024: Number of Questions Reduced to 120, Check New Exam Pattern

The Consortium Of National Law Universities has revealed the syllabus and format for CLAT 2024. In the next academic session, the number of questions are reduced from earlier 150 to now 120. The governing body held a meeting on May 20, 2023 to make Common Law Admission Test more student friendly and an accessible examination. The decision will be implemented in the academic year 2024- 2025.

Candidates will have two hours to complete the entrance examination which will be divided into five sections. The five sections will include English Language, Current Affairs Including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative Techniques. These changes are a part of Undergraduate CLAT 2024 examination. The pattern and format for Post Graduate CLAT 2024 is still same. Further, the Consortium of NLUs will strive to make every effort to assist candidates in preparing for CLAT 2024.

The Consortium of National Law Universities has declared the official date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024. According to the latest updates, the CLAT 2024 will be held on December 3. The date was confirmed in the Executive Committee and Governing Body meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities in Bhopal, an official notice reveals. All admissions to the 5-year integrated Bachelor of Legislative Law (Ll.B) and Master of Laws (Ll.M) courses that start in the Academic Year 2024-2025 will be through the CLAT 2024.