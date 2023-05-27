CLAT 2024 to be Conducted on December 3

The Consortium of National Law Universities has declared the official date for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024. According to the latest updates, the CLAT 2024 will be held on December 3. The date was confirmed in the Executive Committee and Governing Body meeting of the Consortium of National Law Universities in Bhopal, an official notice reveals. Details concerning the CLAT syllabus, application procedure, and counselling process will be released soon.

CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for students seeking admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered by 22 national law universities (NLUs) across India. The entrance test is conducted by the Consortium of National Law Universities, including representative universities. CLAT scores are also used for recruitment purpose in many reputed organisations.

All admissions to the 5-year integrated Bachelor of Legislative Law (Ll.B) and Master of Laws (Ll.M) courses that start in the Academic Year 2024-2025 will be through the CLAT 2024.

Students who are going to appear for the CLAT 2024 exam should keep in mind that a total of 150 questions will be asked from five exam sections. The sections include English, Maths, Logical Reasoning, General Knowledge and Current Affairs along with Legal Aptitude. Candidates are advised to start their preparation now for the CLAT 2024 exam. The Multiple-Choice Question (MCQs) based exam paper will be for a duration of 120 minutes.

Every year, more than 1 lakh students appear for the Common Law Admission Test. CLAT 2023 exam was held on December 18 last year at more than 130 exam centres across the country. The results were declared on December 23.

For the undergraduate programme, students who have passed/cleared their Class 12 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks (40 per cent marks for SC and ST categories) can apply for admission to law courses in 22 NLUs. For postgraduate courses, a candidate should have completed an undergraduate degree in law (either 3-year or 5-year LLB course) with at least 50 per cent aggregate scores can appear for the exam. While for SC and ST candidates, it is 45 per cent.