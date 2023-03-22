Cloud Computing, Data Analysis Most In-Demand Skills in India: Survey

Cloud computing skills are still a primary area of focus, with 27 per cent growth of public cloud spending expected in India in 2023, revealed a report by Udemy. Several companies are ready to invest in a good chunk of investment, public cloud spending, and is expected to exceed 45 per cent of all enterprise IT spending by 2026 which will overtake spending on traditional IT in 2025, the report added.

Among the technical skills that are in high demand, skills and solutions for data analysis and security also ranked high with enrollments for data bricks increasing by 2161 per cent, followed by system design interviews by 1012 per cent, and 5G by 643 per cent.

The most consumed business skills fell within the categories of communication and leadership. There is, however, a significant consumption growth among customer experience management by 449 per cent, non-verbal communication by 268 per cent, and business communication by 211 per cent.

Top 5 consumed skills in India in 2023 (ranked by total consumption)

— Amazon Web Services (AWS) certification

— Java

— Microsoft Certification

— Python

— Selenium WebDriver

The job market in India is growing at a rapid pace where 40 per cent of Indian employees need reskilling in the next five years and 60 per cent need to upskill to be market ready, the report added. Vinay Pradhan, Country Manager, India, and South Asia, Udemy says, “Leaders play an essential role in helping their employees build the skills they need while maintaining a competitive edge in the job market. To improve overall security, reliability and maintain business agility, companies must invest their time, money, and effort in self-learning platforms and research labs for employees to experiment, and boost business performance through training in technical skills,"

He further added, “Blending business, personal and technology skills are the key to success in today’s digital enterprises. Business leaders are also recognising the importance of the cloud and related technologies and prioritising training in cloud platforms and a handful of other programming languages. These trends explain why the demand for cloud computing skills is catching up which will help foster collaboration and teamwork, reduce conflict, and enable productivity."

