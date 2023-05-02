CM Kejriwal Meets Student of Delhi Govt School Who Bagged Perfect 100 Score in JEE-Main

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday met Asteek Narayan, a student of a Delhi government school who scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main.

During the meeting, he presented Asteek with the book "Becoming Babasaheb Ambedkar" and congratulated him on his remarkable achievement.

Kejriwal said Asteek’s parents would be very proud of his success, and the Delhi government is also very proud of him. He added that such progress was the dream of Babasaheb and Sardar Bhagat Singh, and the government is only trying to fulfil their dreams.

He also praised the efforts of teachers in Delhi government schools, saying they are doing a great job.

Advertisement

"They show interest in teaching every child with full dedication, and we are proud of them," he said. "Asteek’s success is a testament to the efforts of the Delhi government’s education system, which aims to provide quality education to all children, irrespective of their backgrounds," he added.

Asteek is a student of Delhi government’s Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, Radheshyam Park, East Delhi. During the meeting, Education Minister Atishi, Education Director Himanshu Gupta, Principal of Asteek Narayan’s school and his Physics teacher were also present.

Asteek said he wants to "clear the UPSC exam". Asteek told the CM that he would take computer science in IIT. The chief minister also interacted with Asteek’s brother.

Read all the Latest Education News here