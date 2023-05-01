CMAT 2023 Admit Card Released at cmat.nta.nic.in, Steps to Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 admit card today, May 1. Candidates, who applied for CMAT 2023, will be able to download the hall ticket from the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. The Common Management Admission Test is scheduled to be conducted on Thursday, May 4.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) will be held in two shifts. The first shift will commence from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift will take place from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The management entrance test is set to be conducted at designated centres in various cities in the country.

CMAT Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to NTA CMAT’s official website at cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Search and click on the CMAT 2023 hall ticket link, when activated.

Step 3: On the new page, enter the application number, date of birth, and password, as required.

Step 4: Submit the details. Within a few seconds, the CMAT 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details mentioned on the CMAT 2023 hall ticket.

Step 6: Save and download the admit card for exam purposes.

Previously, NTA released the CMAT 2023 examination city intimation slip to allow the candidates to make travel arrangements to the centre. To download the CMAT 2023 exam city slip, candidates will have to enter their ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ on the portal.

The CMAT 2023 will be a three-hour online test conducted by NTA to evaluate eligible candidates on logical reasoning; language comprehension; quantitative techniques and data interpretation; general awareness and innovation and entrepreneurship. The scores of the candidates will be used for admission into management courses in the participating colleges.

