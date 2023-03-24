CMAT 2023: NTA To Release Exam Dates, Admit Card Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) soon. Once the hall ticket is released, candidates can download the CMAT 2023 admit card from the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in. However, there is no official confirmation on the release date and time of the CMAT 2023 admit card. Along with the admit card release date, NTA will also announce the exam date and time details.

The National Testing Agency ended the registration process for the Common Management Admission Test 2023 on March 13. The application correction facility was available from March 14 to March 16. The dates for the release of the answer key and the final result will be put out by the agency soon. As per the information bulletin, the Common Management Admission Test will be conducted for a duration of three hours.

CMAT 2023 Admit Card: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the CMAT admit card 2023 link when available on the homepage.

Step 3: Then enter the login details correctly on the portal and submit.

Step 4: The CMAT 2023 hall ticket will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the CMAT admit card.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

The Common Management Admission Test is a national-level entrance exam for students seeking admission to management courses in the country. This entrance exam helps All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) affiliated or participating institutions to select students for admission to their management programmes.

The CMAT exam is conducted to evaluate the students’ ability across several segments such as quantitative techniques and data interpretation, language comprehension general awareness, and logical reasoning. The CMAT score is accepted by all AICTE-approved institutions, university departments, or affiliated colleges.

