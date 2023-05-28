CMAT 2023 Result Expected to be Out Soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, Check Latest Update

The results of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 will be made public soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The final CMAT 2023 merit list will be published on the main website in accordance with applicants’ cumulative performance. The scorecard issued with the results will include information such as the All India Rank (AIR), overall scores, and sectional marks obtained. Candidates will be contacted for subsequent admission rounds of the screening process at MBA institutions based on the CMAT result 2023.

On the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in, candidates who took the MBA entrance exam will soon be able to view and download their CMAT 2023 results. Candidates must enter their CMAT 2023 application number, date of birth and security pin on the result portal to view their results. The NTA administered the CMAT 2023 exam on May 4, this year, in two sessions, the first from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

CMAT 2023 results: How To Download

Step 1: Go to cmat.nta.nic.in, the official CMAT website.

Step 2: On the webpage, look for the “CMAT 2023: Download scorecard" link and click on it.

Step 3: A new window will appear, requesting you to input your login information, which will include your application number, date of birth, and security pin. After filling out the form, click the “Submit" button.

Step 4: The NTA CMAT 2023 score will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Carefully review your MBA admission exam results to ensure that they are accurate.

Step 6: Download the result and save it for future records.

Step 7: It is advised that you print the CMAT results for future documentation.

Questions on logical reasoning, linguistic comprehension, general awareness, and innovation and entrepreneurship were included in the CMAT 2023 question paper. It also included questions on quantitative approaches and data interpretation. Each section contained 20 questions worth four marks each.

It should be noted that the CMAT selection procedure will begin shortly after the NTA CMAT results 2023 are announced. In addition, the first round of group discussions will be held at the institutes accepting CMAT results. Students who pass the initial phase of the admissions process will be invited to either a personal interview or a written ability test, or both. A few MBA schools will additionally contact candidates by email or phone number if they pass through the screening process.