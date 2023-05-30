CMAT 2023 Results Expected Soon at cmat.nta.nic.in, Know How to Check

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2023 results are expected to be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) anytime soon. Aspiring candidates will be able to access and download their CMAT 2023 results from the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. The CMAT 2023 examination was conducted by the NTA on May 4, with two shifts available for candidates. The first shift took place from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by the second shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

CMAT 2023 Result: How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website for CMAT 2023 at www.cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate and click on the link labeled “View CMAT Result/Score card."

Step 3: You will be redirected to the CMAT Result Portal page.

Step 4: Log in to the portal using the credentials you provided during registration, which include your registered email ID and password.

Step 5: Once logged in, your CMAT Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Carefully review the details and information presented in your CMAT 2023 result.

Step 7: To keep a record for future reference, download the CMAT scorecard and consider printing it out.

In the CMAT 2023 examination, each question is assigned a weightage of four marks. Candidates will receive four marks for each correct response provided. For each incorrect response, one mark will be deducted from the total score as negative marking. It is important to note that unanswered or unattempted questions will not be awarded any marks.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will provide a scorecard containing essential information such as the All India Rank (AIR), overall scores, and sectional marks obtained by the candidates. These scores and ranks will play a crucial role in the subsequent admission rounds of the screening process at various MBA institutions. Candidates will be contacted and considered for subsequent phases of the admissions process at the relevant universities based on the CMAT 2023 results.

Candidates’ rankings in CMAT are determined by their overall CMAT scores. If two or more applicants obtain identical or similar CMAT scores, they will be assigned the same rank. In such cases, the order of appearance on the rank list will be determined alphabetically.