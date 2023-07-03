Co-operative Dairy To Establish Its First-Ever Sainik School In Gujarat's Mehsana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will virtually inaugurate India’s first Sainik School to be managed by a cooperative dairy in Mehsana district in Gujarat. The launch event will be attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other ministers.

The prestigious ‘Shri Motibhai R Chaudhary Sagar Sainik School’ will be built at Boriyavi village, approximately 11 km away from Mehsana town, and will span an expansive 11-acre campus. The school is being constructed by the Mehsana District Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union Limited, popularly known as Dudhsagar Dairy, which is affiliated with the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF) promoting the renowned Amul brand. The construction of the Sainik School is estimated to cost Rs 75 crore.

An official statement mentioned, “This will be the first Sainik School in the country to be managed by a co-operative institution." Dudhsagar Dairy, established in 1960, is one of the largest co-operative dairies in India and serves as the district-level apex body of milk cooperative societies in Mehsana District, focusing on ensuring fair returns to milk producers.