Coal India Limited: Jobs After Class 10; Check Positions, Eligibility And Salaries

The coal sector offers various job opportunities, ranging from mining and exploration to management and administration. In Coal India, after completing the 10th grade, one can apply for entry-level positions such as junior overman, mining sirdar and electrician. These positions often require additional vocational training or certification. Salaries in the coal sector can vary based on the role, experience and location, ranging from a few lakhs to several lakhs per annum, depending on the individual’s qualifications and responsibilities.

Coal India Limited, the largest coal mining company in the world, is a public sector company owned by the Indian government. Each year, Coal India Limited offers numerous job opportunities, attracting many young individuals who aspire to work for the government in the coal mining sector. Landing a job in Coal India after graduating from high school requires meeting certain criteria and obtaining specific certifications.

For 10th and 12th pass-outs, Coal India Limited offers job openings such as Mining Sirdar and Surveyor. Candidates applying for these positions will need to acquire certifications like Surveyor Competency, Valid First Aid and Gas Testing Certificate, and Mining Sirdarship. Hence, it is advisable to obtain these certifications after completing the tenth grade.

Moreover, there are ample opportunities in Coal India Limited for individuals pursuing B.Tech/B.E./Diploma in trades such as Mining, Civil, Mechanical, Chemical, Mineral, Electronics and Communication, and Industrial Engineering. Coal India also hires engineers and managers for various roles.

The annual salaries for Mining Sardars and Surveyors with a 10th or 12th pass level position at Coal India Limited range from Rs 4.2 to 4.5 lakh. For engineers and positions higher up the hierarchy, the annual salaries at Coal India range from Rs 12 lakh to 25 lakh depending on the specific role. It’s important to note that specific salary details may vary depending on various factors such as experience, qualifications, location, and job responsibilities. The exact salary details can be obtained from the recruitment notification when it is released.