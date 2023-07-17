Cochin Shipyard Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, Vacancies And Other Things To Know

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) has announced the opening of online applications for workman contract positions on its official website. The registration process for these highly sought-after posts will begin on July 14, 2023, and interested candidates can submit their applications online until July 28. Eligible candidates who have completed their Class 10 or equivalent examination with Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and possess Industrial Training Institute (ITI) qualifications in the relevant trades are encouraged to apply for these positions.

Cochin Shipyard Limited Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Advertisement

Fabrication Assistants on Contract:

Sheet Metal Worker: 21 vacancies

Welder: 34 vacancies

Outfit Assistants on Contract:

Fitter: 88 vacancies

Mechanic Diesel: 19 vacancies

Mechanic Motor Vehicle: 5 vacancies

Plumber: 21 vacancies

Painter: 12 vacancies

Electrician: 42 vacancies

Electronic Mechanic: 19 vacancies

Instrument Mechanic: 34 vacancies

Shipwright Wood: 5 vacancies

Candidates must not exceed the age of 30, with a birth date falling after July 29, 1993. Candidates from reserved categories will benefit from age relaxation as per the guidelines.

For General, Other Backward Caste, and Economically Weaker Section candidates, the application fee is Rs 600. On the other hand, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and People with Benchmark Disabilities categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

The selection process for these positions will be conducted in two phases:

Phase I - Objective Type Test

The objective type online test will have a duration of 35 minutes and will consist of 30 multiple-choice questions. The test will be divided into two parts: a general section (Part A) worth 10 marks and a trade-related section (Part B) worth 20 marks. There will be no negative marking, and each question will carry one mark.

Phase II - Practical Test