College Students Can Learn Data Science, Digital Marketing in 6-weeks, Here's How

Uplifters, a skill-based edtech startup with a pay-after-placement model has recently announced the launch of a Summer Internship Program for college students. As part of the program, Uplifters will provide industrial projects and training for six weeks before their final year examinations.

To enroll in the program, students can log onto Uplifters’ website- www.uplifters.in or download the app from google play store to apply. The program is planned to commence from June 5.

The key industry domains for the program include Backend Java Developer, Front End Developer, Data Science, and Digital Marketing. It will also help the students with interview preparations, and soft skills training while making them industry ready with job opportunities in the respective domains.

Umang Sangal, Founder and CEO of Uplifters said, “In the digitally driven industry, internship is instrumental for getting access to good job opportunities. We have come up with this Internship Program to assure all students gear up for a strong career ahead. The six weeks of rigorous training and live classes will help them gain significant industry experience which will eventually open more avenues to attract better career opportunities."

“As per the industry norms this will help students with the summer internship certificate and in their major projects of the college. The certificate will be provided by Uplifters, Avance PR, and other partnered companies. We are excited to work in conjunction with students and institution", he adds.

Under the program, Uplifters will train students for six weeks with hands-on real-world industry experience on their college campus. The program will be offered in two different modes – Online and Hybrid. It will include – soft skill classes and mock interviews, online technical classes, practical classes, and industrial projects at campus.

The Hybrid program will be done in collaboration with colleges. The program is limited to 10 campuses only. Each campus will have exclusive mock interview drives to offer students exposure to the interview standards of the industry. Valuable feedback will be provided from industry experts and mentors to help them improve for final placement interviews.

Incepted in 2023, Uplifters is based on ‘Pay after Placement’ model that aims to augment the skills of college students by providing them with the right skills and training by Industry experts who have also been alumni of IIT, NIT, BITS, and other renowned institutions.