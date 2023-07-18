COMEDK 2023 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today at comedk.org

The COMEDK counseling 2023 round 1 seat allotment results will be released today, July 18. The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will declare the results today at the official website at comedk.org. Candidates who registered for the same will be able to check and download their results using their application id and password.

The admission confirmation fee must be paid online by candidates who have been assigned seats. According to the official schedule, applicants have until July 20 to confirm their seat allotment and payment against COMEDK round 1 seat allocation. After the seat allocation final result, applicants who accept and freeze their seats must send their applications to the appropriate institute by July 22 physically and continue with further document verification.

COMEDK Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Results 2023: How to check

Step 1 - Visit the official website — comedk.org

Step 2 - Go to COMEDK login link on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter the login credentials like date of birth and registration number

Step 4 - The results will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Save and download for future use

COMEDK Counselling 2023: Documents Required

— Valid ID proof, such as a PAN, passport, voter ID, driver’s license, or other document issued by the government.

— Proof of the candidate’s birth date.

— Class 12, PUC, or equivalent grade sheet.

— Caste certificate (if applicable).

— Domicile certificate.

— Improvement / supplementary mark sheet or any other similar document.