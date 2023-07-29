COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 Released At comedk.org; Steps To Download

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has announced the COMEDK Round 2 phase 1 seat allotment result. Students can check and download their seat allocation results by visiting the official website at comedk.org. Students who were assigned seats in the Karnataka and Kerala Regions (KKR) category during Round 2 Phase 1 should choose and confirm their seats. For these students, the decision-making and online fee payment window will stay open until 4 PM on July 31.

Candidates who accept and freeze their seats in the KKR category in Round 2 Phase 1 must visit their designated colleges by August 1. As part of the reporting process, they must bring a printout of the online allotment letter and the fee receipt. Furthermore, candidates who have accepted seats have the option of cancelling their seats until August 1, 2023.

COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official portal at comedk.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the link provided for ‘Round 2 phase 1 allotment result (KKR category)’.

Step 3: On the new window, login using your credentials such as application number and password. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The COMEDK Round 2 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and download the seat allotment result.

COMEDK Counselling 2023: List of Documents Required

-COMEDK admit card

-A valid form of identification, such as a PAN card, Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, driver’s licence, or any other government-issued document.

-Proof of the student’s birth date.

-Class 12, Pre-University Course (PUC), or its equivalent grade sheet.

-Caste certificate (if necessary).

-Domicile certificate.