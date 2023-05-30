COMEDK UGET 2023 Answer Key Released on comedk.org, How to Raise Objection

The provisional answer key for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET) 2023 is set to be released today, May 30. To access and download the provisional answer key, candidates are required to visit the official website, comedk.org. It is an important step for candidates to evaluate their performance and estimate their scores on the entrance test.

Upon visiting the official website, candidates will need to navigate to the section that provides the COMEDK UGET provisional answer key for 2023. Once located, they can proceed to check and download the answer key. It is crucial for candidates to carefully go through the answer key and compare it with their own responses to calculate their probable scores. It is advisable for candidates to keep a copy of the provisional and final answer keys for future reference and to verify their final scores when the results are announced.

COMEDK UGET answer key for 2023: Steps to Download

1. Go to the official website of COMEDK, which is comedk.org.

2. Look for the link that says “COMEDK UGET answer key" on the homepage.

3. Click on the link and it will take you to the login page.

4. Enter your credentials (username and password) to log in.

5. Once logged in, the COMEDK UGET answer key for 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

6. Download the answer key to your device.

COMEDK UGET answer key for 2023: How to Raise Objections

In case candidates come across any discrepancies or have objections regarding the answers provided in the provisional answer key, they have the opportunity to raise their objections. They must submit supporting documents as proof along with their objections. However, it’s important to note that a fee will be charged for each objection raised by the candidate. The deadline for raising objections against the COMEDK UGET provisional answer key is June 1. Candidates should ensure that they submit their objections within the specified timeframe.

After evaluating the objections received, the COMEDK UGET authority will release the final answer key on June 6. The final answer key is considered authoritative and serves as the basis for calculating the final scores of the candidates. To calculate their probable scores, candidates need to compare the answers provided in the final answer key with their response sheets. By referring to the marking scheme, candidates can determine the correct and incorrect answers and calculate their estimated scores accordingly.