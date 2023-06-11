COMEDK UGET 2023 Counselling Dates Announced, Registrations Begin Today At comedk.org

The dates for the Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka Undergraduate Entrance Test (COMEDK UGET 2023) counselling have been announced for engineering and architecture students. COMEDK 2023 results were released yesterday on the official website, comedk.org. Beginning today, June 11, the COMEDK engineering counselling registrations will be commencing. COMEDK engineering counselling will take place from June 11 to June 22, whereas the architecture counselling will take place from June 14 to June 28.

The online registration for counselling and document submission will commence on June 11 at 4 PM. The deadline to sign up for counselling and submit documentation for validation is June 22 at 2:00 PM. The first round of allotment results will be made available from 2 PM on July 14 until 3 PM on July 16.

Advertisement

The COMEDK UGET scorecard 2023 can be downloaded by applicants who took the state engineering entrance exam using their registration number and password. The counselling procedure for admission to participating colleges in the state will be done based on the ranks obtained by the candidates.

In addition to the release of COMEDK results 2023, authorities additionally shared the entire schedule, process, eligibility requirements, and documents necessary for participation in the counselling process.

COMEDK 2023: Documents Required For Counselling

When registering for COMEDK counselling, candidates will need to provide a number of important documents. Here is a list of all the paperwork needed for counselling.