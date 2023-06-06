COMEDK UGET 2023 Final Answer Key Released At comedk.org, Steps To Download

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka has issued the final answer key for the COMEDK UGET 2023. The final answer key for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test was released at 12 PM, on June 6. Candidates should thoroughly review the information on the final answer key for any errors and calculate their scores accordingly.

Students who have appeared for the COMDEK UGCET 2023 can now download the answer key from the official website at comedk.org. It is important to note that the COMEDK 2023 rank card will be available on the main site from June 10. As per the official schedule, the COMEDK UGET 2023 entrance exam was held on May 28. The first session took place from 9 am to 12 noon, and the second session was held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The provisional answer key for the Under Graduate Entrance Test was released on May 30. The provisional answer key was subject to challenges from candidates up until June 1. On the basis of the final answer key, the COMEDK UGET 2023 result will be released. The COMEDK UGET 2023 results will be declared on June 10.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Final Answer Key: How to Check

Step 1: Visit COMEDK’s official site at comedk.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the COMDEK UGCET 2023 final answer key link.

Step 3: Then enter the login details correctly on the portal and click on submit.

Step 4: The UGCET final answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 5: View and download the page.