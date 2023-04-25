COMEDK UGET 2023 Registrations Extended Till April 27, How To Apply

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2023 registration deadline until April 27. Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can fill out their application forms on the official website- comedk.org. The COMEDK UGET 2023 is scheduled to take place on May 28.

The COMEDK UGET 2023 application correction window will be open from 10 AM on April 26 until 11:55 PM on April 29. The UGET admit cards will be available for download between May 18 and May 28 on the official website. The provisional answer key is set to be published on May 30, with the final answer key to follow on June 6. The COMEDK 2023 results will be put out on June 10.

COMEDK UGET 2023: eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed their Class 12 or equivalent examination from a recognised institute. They must have studied physics, chemistry, and mathematics, with English as a mandatory subject, during the last two years.

General category candidates must have secured a minimum of 45 per cent qualifying marks in physics, chemistry, and mathematics combined. The minimum marks are 40 per cent for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates from Karnataka state.

COMEDK UGET 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at comedk.org and locate the registration link.

Step 2: After clicking on the link, provide the necessary information in the application form.

Step 3:upload any required documents.

Step 4: Pay the COMEDK UGET fee.

Step 5:Download the confirmation page and keep a printed copy for future reference.

COMEDK UGET 2023: Application fees

As per the guidelines, candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800. However, those who are applying for both programs will be charged a higher application fee of Rs 2,800.

COMEDK UGET 2023: Documents Required

Candidates planning to appear for the COMEDK UGET in 2023 must keep the following documents ready before beginning the registration process:

1. A recent photograph and the candidate’s signature

2. A unique identification proof of the applicant

3. The candidate’s SSLC/10th marks card

4. The signature of the aspirant’s parents

5. A unique identification proof of the candidate’s parents

