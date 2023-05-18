COMEDK UGET Admit Card 2023 Issued At comedk.org, How To Download

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has issued the admit card for the COMEDK UGET 2023 exam on May 18. Candidates appearing for the Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can now download their COMEDK UGET 2023 admit card from the official website at comedk.org. To access the UGET 2023 hall ticket, candidates need to log in using their user ID and password. The facility to download the entrance test admit card will be available on the official website from May 18 to May 28.

Details mentioned in the UGET 2023 hall ticket include the candidate’s name, address and contact details, Test Admission Ticket (TAT) number, photo, test centre details, timings of the exam, ID proof details, space for pasting passport size photo of the candidate and general instructions.

According to the official schedule, the Undergraduate Entrance Test will be conducted on May 28 in two shifts. The first shift is from 9 AM to 12 noon while the second shift is from 2 PM to 5 PM. There will be a total of 180 questions in the paper, which includes 60 questions each from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. It is important to note that there will be no negative marking for wrong answers.

COMEDK UGET 2023 Admit Card: Steps to Download

STEP 1: Go to the official website at comedk.org.

STEP 2: Click on the link provided for ‘COMEDK UGET 2023 Admit Card’.

STEP 3: You will be directed to a new page - log in using the application number/user ID and password.

STEP 4: The COMEDK UGET 2023 hall ticket will appear on your screen.

STEP 5:View and download the UGET admit card.

STEP 6: Take a printout of the COMEDK UGET 2023 hall ticket.

The examination syllabus for the COMEDK UGET this year will comprise 33 per cent of Class 11 (2021-22 syllabus) and 67 per cent of questions from Class 12 (2022-23 syllabus). The scorecard for the COMEDK UGET 2023 will be released on June 10. Following this the rank list will be prepared and the counselling process will start.

The COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test is held for students seeking admission to Bachelor in Engineering (BE) or Bachelor in Technology (BTech) courses offered by several institutes in Karnataka.