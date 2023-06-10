Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
COMEDK UGET Result Released on comedk.org, Know How to Check Scorecard

Candidates who have appeared for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can check the results through the official site of COMEDK- comedk.org

Curated By: Damini Solanki

News18.com

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 11:16 IST

New Delhi, India

COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was conducted on May 28 (Representative image)

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the COMEDK result 2023 today, June 10. Candidates who have appeared for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can check the results through the official site of COMEDK- comedk.org. The scorecards of COMEDK UGET 2023 examination was released at 11 am.

COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was conducted on May 28. The preliminary answer key for it was released on May 30. The final answer key for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was released on June 6, 2023.

With the help of the COMEDK UGET result scores, students will be shortlisted for admission to engineering courses in the participating colleges. Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to download COMEDK UGET scorecards.

COMEDK Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on COMEDK Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

COMEDK Counselling 2023 dates are not announced as of now. Students who have qualified for the exam will be allotted admission on the basis of the counselling.

    • COMEDK UGET 2023 was held in two sessions. The exam was held for physics, chemistry, and mathematics and included 180 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will be awarded one mark for each correct answer and there is no negative marking. The exam authority will use the tie-breaking criteria in case of ties in the percentile scores.

    Qualified students will have to participate in the COMEDK UGET 2023 counselling to get admission in participating colleges. Last year, a total of 57,387 candidates appeared for the COMEDK UGET exam and 5,930 scored between 90-100 percentile. A Venakat topped the exam while Vishal Bysani and Apoorva Tandan secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

    first published: June 10, 2023, 09:40 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 11:16 IST
