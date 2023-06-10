COMEDK UGET Result Released on comedk.org, Know How to Check Scorecard

The consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has announced the COMEDK result 2023 today, June 10. Candidates who have appeared for Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) can check the results through the official site of COMEDK- comedk.org. The scorecards of COMEDK UGET 2023 examination was released at 11 am.

COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was conducted on May 28. The preliminary answer key for it was released on May 30. The final answer key for the COMEDK UGET Entrance Exam was released on June 6, 2023.

With the help of the COMEDK UGET result scores, students will be shortlisted for admission to engineering courses in the participating colleges. Candidates will have to enter their application number and password to download COMEDK UGET scorecards.

Advertisement

COMEDK Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official site of COMEDK at comedk.org.

Step 2: Click on COMEDK Result 2023 link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the result and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

COMEDK Counselling 2023 dates are not announced as of now. Students who have qualified for the exam will be allotted admission on the basis of the counselling.