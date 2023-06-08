Trends :NIRF Ranking 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th ResultJAC Class 8th Result
Committee To Look Into Rape, Murder Of College Student At Government Hostel In Mumbai

A security guard at the Savitribai Phule Working Women's Hostel is accused of raping and killing the victim, a polytechnic student

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 12:06 IST

Mumbai, India

The accused security guard subsequently committed suicide by jumping in front of a train (Representational Image/ANI)
The accused security guard subsequently committed suicide by jumping in front of a train (Representational Image/ANI)

A one-member committee will conduct an inquiry into the rape and murder of an 18-year-old student inside her room at a government hostel in south Mumbai, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil made the announcement a day after the gruesome crime case to light.

The woman, student of a polytechnic, was allegedly raped and murdered by a security guard at Savitribai Phule Working Women’s Hostel in the Charni Road area in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accused subsequently committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said.

    • “Dr Nipun Vinayak, state project director, will head the one-member committee. State director of Higher Education and Divisional Joint Director from the Higher Education department will assist him. The inquiry report has to be filed at the earliest," said the government order.

    If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 08, 2023, 12:06 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 12:06 IST
    Read More