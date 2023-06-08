Committee To Look Into Rape, Murder Of College Student At Government Hostel In Mumbai

A one-member committee will conduct an inquiry into the rape and murder of an 18-year-old student inside her room at a government hostel in south Mumbai, the Maharashtra government said on Wednesday.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil made the announcement a day after the gruesome crime case to light.

The woman, student of a polytechnic, was allegedly raped and murdered by a security guard at Savitribai Phule Working Women’s Hostel in the Charni Road area in the early hours of Tuesday.

The accused subsequently committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, police said.