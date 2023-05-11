'Conduct NEET UG 2023 Twice a Year': AISU Writes to NMC, MoHFW, Education Ministry

The All India Student’s Union (AISU), a student-led organization has once again raised its demands of conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) twice a year. AISU has written to the National Medical Commission (NMC), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and the Education Ministry, requesting the same.

Several NEET UG applicants and their teachers demand two attempts. If the request is fulfilled, then students will get adequate time and opportunity to prepare for the single largest medical entrance examination in India.

Aspirants are taking over social media to put their demands and are using hashtags like #NEETUG2NDATTEMPT.

" Today we have sent a representation to NMC, Education Ministry, MoHFW on behalf of NEET UG aspirants. Hoping our solicitation for #NEETUG2NDATTEMPT will be taken into consideration. It’ll be a colossal relief for all NEET UG aspirants. #NEETUG." AISU wrote on Twitter.

AISU believes that this decision will help improve the chance of admission, will save aspirants’ academic year, and will also provide an opportunity for preparation.

AISU wrote in the letter “The current system of conducting NEET UG only once a year has several drawbacks. Firstly, it puts immense pressure on the students to perform well in a single attempt. Secondly, it is unfair to those students who are unable to perform well due to various reasons such as poor health, personal emergencies, or lack of adequate preparation time. Thirdly, it leads to a high level of stress and anxiety among the students, which affects their mental health,"

“Conducting NEET Twice a year would be a big relief for aspirants if they don’t get a seat in the first attempt. They can use the second one and not have to wait for a whole year. It would be very beneficial for borderline students as they would be able to score good marks and fetch a good college," the letter further read.