Confused About What To Pursue After 12? Enrol For Dietician Courses

In today’s competitive job market, students are increasingly seeking job-oriented studies to ensure their employability and career success. Gone are the days when students pursued degrees solely for the love of learning. Today’s students are focused on acquiring the skills and knowledge that are relevant to the demands of the job market. For students looking to pursue a career that is both challenging and rewarding, becoming a dietician can be an excellent choice.

With the rise in health consciousness and the growing demand for healthcare professionals, the field of nutrition and dietetics is becoming increasingly important. Aspiring dieticians can take admission in a dietician course after completing their 12th with a science background, paving the way for a promising career in the healthcare industry. These courses are designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of human nutrition and the skills required to create customized diet plans for patients.

Advertisement

B.Sc in Food and Nutrition is an excellent option for students who are interested in pursuing a career in the field of nutrition and dietetics. This course provides a solid foundation in food science, human nutrition, and dietetics, and prepares students for a range of career opportunities. Students can also pursue advanced degrees such as MSc and PhD in this field, which can lead to higher-paying and more specialized job roles. One of the benefits of pursuing a career in this field is that there is always a high demand for dieticians, making it a stable and promising career choice. In the initial stages, the salary for a dietician can range from 3 to 5 lakhs, but with experience, earnings can increase significantly. Moreover, government jobs are also available for dieticians, providing additional job security and benefits.

You can make a career as a dietician in these fields:

Advertisement

Certified Nutrition Specialist

Clinical dietician

Dietetic technician

Health coach

Health Educator and Community Health Worker

Holistic nutritionist

Licensed Nutritionist

Nutrition Specialties

Registered dietitian

Registered nurse

Rehabilitation counsellor

Sports nutritionist

Eligibility Criteria:

To pursue the field of nutrition and dietetics, it is necessary to pass the 12th examination for a science subject.

For admission in this course, it is necessary to have at least 50 per cent marks in 12th.

The work of a dietician is to assess the nutritional problems of the patient.

Read all the Latest Education News here