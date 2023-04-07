Home » education-career » Congress Claims Delhi Govt School Teachers 'Being Forced' To Write 'Answers On Blank Papers', Seeks Probe

Congress Claims Delhi Govt School Teachers 'Being Forced' To Write 'Answers On Blank Papers', Seeks Probe

Congress alleged that CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, former minister of education created a "false narrative" about the "Delhi model of education"

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 16:35 IST

New Delhi, India

The Congress party has demanded a probe into the allegations against the Delhi government for forcing teachers to write answers on blank exam papers” of Class 9 and 11 students (Representative Image)
The Congress on Thursday accused the Delhi government of forcing teachers to write “answers on blank exam papers" of Class 9 and 11 students and demanded a probe into the allegations.

Lashing out at the city government, the Delhi Congress’ communications department chairperson Anil Bhardwaj alleged that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former education minister Manish Sisodia created a “false narrative" about the “Delhi model of education."

“The truth is, the education standard in government schools deteriorated terribly. Kejriwal had promised in his manifesto for the assembly elections nine years ago that, if elected to power, he would create 500 new schools and 20 new colleges but he could not fulfil those promises," the Congress leader claimed.

He alleged that the administration “failed to develop" Delhi despite making a “budget allocation of over Rs 5 lakh crore" in the past nine years.

“Despite making a budget allocation of over Rs 5 lakh crore in the past nine years, the Kejriwal government failed to develop Delhi.

“The AAP government only made (Delhi) number one in pollution, the liquor scam and squandering taxpayers’ money for publicity and advertisements," the former MLA said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 07, 2023, 16:32 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 16:35 IST
